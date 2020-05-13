|
MCPHEE (nee Stephens) Merle Eileen 12th August, 1935 -3rd May, 2020 Aged: 84 years Beloved Wife of Malcolm, married for 63 years. Mother and Mother-in-law of Colleen and Gregg, Graham and Jane, Christine and Grant. Cherished "Bar ney" of Christopher, Courtney, Lachlan (dec), Kelsey, Elizabeth, Callum, Hamish, Mallory. Loving Great Grandma of Charlie, Hazel, Thomas. Survived by her sisters, Jean and Joan. Sadly missed by her many dear friends. Merle was always beside Malcolm in their life at Hillview Park Holsteins. She was a player and Life Member of Berry Hockey Club also a player and Patron of Albion Park Hockey Club. A baker of many superb fruit cakes and pineapple meringue pies. Always in our hearts Thank you to the staff at Shoalhaven Hospital and Catholic Care, Nowra for the care and kindness given to Merle A private family funeral service has been held. 50 North Street, Nowra 02 4423 2333
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 13, 2020