H. Parsons Funeral Directors
278 Princes HIghway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(2) 4284 3163
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Maxwell William CONDON

Maxwell William CONDON Notice
CONDON Maxwell William of Coledale



Passed away peacefully on Friday 31 January 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Valerie. Dearly adored father and father in law of Debra and Grant, Maxine and Alex. Loving Pop to his grandchildren Shannon and Jess, Aaron, Bradley, Tegan, Alexander, Jake and Great Grandchildren Jayden, and Hannah. Loved brother and brother in law. Maxwell will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 86 years

We will miss your happy face,

a special person, no one can replace



A life member of

Scarborough Wombara Bowling Club



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maxwell's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020
