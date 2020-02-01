|
CONDON Maxwell William of Coledale
Passed away peacefully on Friday 31 January 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to Valerie. Dearly adored father and father in law of Debra and Grant, Maxine and Alex. Loving Pop to his grandchildren Shannon and Jess, Aaron, Bradley, Tegan, Alexander, Jake and Great Grandchildren Jayden, and Hannah. Loved brother and brother in law. Maxwell will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 86 years
We will miss your happy face,
a special person, no one can replace
A life member of
Scarborough Wombara Bowling Club
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maxwell's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 278 Princes Highway Bulli on Wednesday, 5 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 1, 2020