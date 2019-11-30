Home
Services
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(02) 4261 1200
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeside Memorial Park
230 Kanahooka Road
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxwell SKEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxwell SKEE

Add a Memory
Maxwell SKEE Notice
SKEE, Maxwell Much loved husband of Marion (dec.), beloved brother of Laurence (dec.) & Shirley Arthur & their respective families.



Brother-in-law to Mark & Jodie, Debbie & their families.



Adored father & father in law to Darryl & Liz, much loved step-father to Vicki & Brian, Dennis & Louise, David, Kristy & Jennelle and Suzie & Jason.



Loving grandfather of Shantelle, Chelsey, Amber, Kris, Jamie, Anthony, Alex, Georgia, Angelia, Ashleigh, Annalyse, Casey, Jack, & William.



Proud grandad of all his many great grandchildren.



Former husband of Dorothy



Family and friends are warmly invited to Maxwell's Funeral Service on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 11am at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxwell's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -