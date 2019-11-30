|
|
SKEE, Maxwell Much loved husband of Marion (dec.), beloved brother of Laurence (dec.) & Shirley Arthur & their respective families.
Brother-in-law to Mark & Jodie, Debbie & their families.
Adored father & father in law to Darryl & Liz, much loved step-father to Vicki & Brian, Dennis & Louise, David, Kristy & Jennelle and Suzie & Jason.
Loving grandfather of Shantelle, Chelsey, Amber, Kris, Jamie, Anthony, Alex, Georgia, Angelia, Ashleigh, Annalyse, Casey, Jack, & William.
Proud grandad of all his many great grandchildren.
Former husband of Dorothy
Family and friends are warmly invited to Maxwell's Funeral Service on Tuesday 10th December 2019 commencing at 11am at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 30, 2019