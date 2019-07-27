|
RALPHS Max of Dapto
Max passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 24th July, 2019. Treasured son of James Matthew & Annie Doreen Ralphs (both Dec). Devoted husband to Margaret (dec). Adored father and father in law of Debbie & Grahame, Michele & Chris, Craig & Julie and Vicki & Michael. Cherished Papa to his 12 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Audrey (dec), Joyce, Patricia, Shirley, Athol (dec) and Robyn.
To the world you were but one, to us you were the world.
Aged 80 Years
Resting peacefully with his dear wife Margaret.
Max's relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a service to celebrate his life to be held in the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 30th July, 2019 commencing at 1 pm. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Kanahooka Road Kanahooka for committal.
Max's family would like the thank all the staff at Ward C3West at the Wollongong Hospital for their wonderful care and incredible support provided to Max and the family during this difficult time.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 27, 2019