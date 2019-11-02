Home
Mavis Irene SHERWOOD


1917 - 2019
Mavis Irene SHERWOOD Notice
SHERWOOD Mavis Irene Passed away peacefully on October 27th 2019, formerly of Kiama. Beloved Wife of the late Loder. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of John & Kerry, Libby & Stuart (both dec). Cherished Grandma of Steven, Mitchell, Christopher, Timothy, Adam and Great Granddaughter Katy.



Aged 102 Years

In God's Care



Relatives and friends of Mavis are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at Lakeside Memorial Park Chapel, Kanahooka Rd, Dapto on Friday November 8th 2019 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 2, 2019
