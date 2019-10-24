|
|
VEITCH Maureen of Warilla formerly of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Allan. Dearly loved mother of Paul Maloney, Angela Hollen, Dean Maloney and their partners. Much loved mother to the Veitch family. Adored Nanna and Great Grandmother will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends
Aged 75 years
Forever in our Hearts and Loved Always
A private service has been held
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019