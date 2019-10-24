Home
VEITCH Maureen of Warilla formerly of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of Allan. Dearly loved mother of Paul Maloney, Angela Hollen, Dean Maloney and their partners. Much loved mother to the Veitch family. Adored Nanna and Great Grandmother will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends



Aged 75 years

Forever in our Hearts and Loved Always



A private service has been held



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019
