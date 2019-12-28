|
|
RIPLEY Maureen Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 22 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late Charles Edwin Ripley. Dearly adored mother and mother in law of Beverley, Adrienne and Tom. Loving Gran, Gan Gan and Aunty. Loved sister and sister law of Granville and Peggy, Vernon (dec) and Laura. Maureen will be sadly missed by her loving family and dear friends
Aged 96Years
A life well lived
We will miss your smiling face,
a special person, no one can replace
Reunited with Charlie
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maureen's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Monday, 30 December 2019 at 12noon
In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Australia Research Foundation would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 28, 2019