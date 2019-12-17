|
|
REES Maureen formerly of Mt Warrigal
Passed away peacefully at Five Islands Village Port Kembla on Friday, 13 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late David. Dearly loved mother, mother in law of Keith and Vivienne, Allan (dec), Denise and Martin, Robert. Loved grandmother of Michael and Rachel, Scott and Erin, Mercedes and their partners. Great grandmother of Summah. Much loved auntie to her nephews and nieces in South Wales, UK.
Aged 90 and 11 months
Welcome thou good and faithful Servant
With her Master
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Maureen's funeral service to be held in the Chapel Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Wednesday, 18 December 2019 at 10am. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Wollongong Lawn Cemetery, Wyllie Road, Kembla Grange
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 17, 2019