Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange
Maureen MCNEICE

MCNEICE Maureen Formerly of Essex Street Berkeley



Dearly beloved Wife of Archie (dec). Much loved Mum and Mother-in-law of John & Ashleigh. Adored Nan of Liam, Keira, Archie & Evie. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends.



Aged 79 Years



Relatives and friends of Maureen are invited to her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Thursday 28th November, 2019 commencing at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to The Heart Foundation, a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 23, 2019
