GRAHAM Maureen of Kiama
Passed away on Friday, 24 January 2020. Loved mother of Tracey and Trudy, mother-in-law of Greg and Paul. Cherished Nan of Britt, Josh, Marnie, and Heidi. Loved sister to the Kiama Tidmarsh Family.
Aged 86 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Mau's funeral service will be held in the Chapel, Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning and Farmer Streets Kiama on Wednesday January 28, 2020 at 2pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 27, 2020