Hansen & Cole Funerals
257 Princes Highway
Bulli, New South Wales 2516
(02) 4284 3103
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Maureen Fay VERNON


1935 - 2019
Maureen Fay VERNON Notice
VERNON (Parker) Maureen Fay Maureen passed away peacefully, whilst sleeping, on Tuesday 5th November, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Lewis. Much loved mother & mother-in-law of Animananda, Sharon & Ross and Tanya & Andrew. Cherished nanna of Clem, Shyam, Tim and Nic. Maureen will be sadly missed by all her loving family and dear friends.



Aged 84 Years.

Forever in our hearts.



Maureen's family and friends are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held in the Bulli Chapel of Hansen & Cole 257 Princes Hwy Bulli on Wednesday 13th November, 2019 commencing at 2pm



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019
