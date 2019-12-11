Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Maud NICHOLSON

Maud NICHOLSON Notice
NICHOLSON (Weir) Maud Passed away peacefully on 9th December, 2019. Late of Unanderra. Treasured former wife of Roy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Marj, Lesley & Steve, Paul & Linda. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister to Alex, Iris (dec), Tommy (dec). Cherished sister-in-law to Joan & Rex. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends.



Aged 88 Years

Cherished Memories To Last Forever



The relatives and friends of Maud are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 13th December, 2019, commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to Fred Hollows Foundation a box will be provided on the day.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019
