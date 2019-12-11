|
|
NICHOLSON (Weir) Maud Passed away peacefully on 9th December, 2019. Late of Unanderra. Treasured former wife of Roy (dec). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Mark & Marj, Lesley & Steve, Paul & Linda. Loved nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Much loved sister to Alex, Iris (dec), Tommy (dec). Cherished sister-in-law to Joan & Rex. Sadly missed by her extended family and many friends.
Aged 88 Years
Cherished Memories To Last Forever
The relatives and friends of Maud are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 13th December, 2019, commencing at 2pm. Donations are invited to Fred Hollows Foundation a box will be provided on the day.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 11, 2019