Matthew Paul "Robbo" ROBINSON

Matthew Paul "Robbo" ROBINSON Notice
ROBINSON Matthew Paul 'Robbo' of Bulli



Passed away suddenly. Much loved son of Steve and Margaret. Loved brother of Tim, Amanda and Biz. Loving Uncle of his nephews. Robbo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 46 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robbo's funeral service to be held at Sandon Point Surf Club, Point Street, Bulli on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 12noon.



Please wear casual clothing at the

request of the family.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019
