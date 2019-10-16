|
ROBINSON Matthew Paul 'Robbo' of Bulli
Passed away suddenly. Much loved son of Steve and Margaret. Loved brother of Tim, Amanda and Biz. Loving Uncle of his nephews. Robbo will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 46 Years
Forever in our hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Robbo's funeral service to be held at Sandon Point Surf Club, Point Street, Bulli on Friday, 18 October 2019 at 12noon.
Please wear casual clothing at the
request of the family.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 16, 2019