Home
Services
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathilde LINNENLUCKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathilde "Hilda" LINNENLUCKE

Add a Memory
Mathilde "Hilda" LINNENLUCKE Notice
LINNENLUCKE Mathilde 'Hilda'

Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 14 October 2019. Beloved wife of Achim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law. Loving Grandma of her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 85 Years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilda's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 10am.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mathilde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.