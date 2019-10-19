|
|
LINNENLUCKE Mathilde 'Hilda'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Monday, 14 October 2019. Beloved wife of Achim. Dearly loved mother and mother in law. Loving Grandma of her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Hilda will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 85 Years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Hilda's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 25 October 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019