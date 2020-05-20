|
KYNGDON Marylin of Albion Park
Passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Much loved wife of Geoff. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn, Ruth, Anna and Pete, Roger and Amanda. Devoted Grandma of Samuel, Daniel, Isabella, Terry, Alexa, Noah, Eloise, Ada, Eliza, Ben, and baby due in mid July. Loved sister of Rob, Greg, Russ, and their families. Marylin will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
She entered Glory and into the arms
of her Saviour and Lord Jesus
where she is now at rest.
Sincere thanks to all who cared and prayed for her over the last few years and especially the amazing, loving team in the Palliative Care Ward at Port Kembla Hospital.
A private service will be held.
Psalm 23 and John 3:16
Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2020