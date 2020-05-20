Home
More Obituaries for Marylin KYNGDON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylin KYNGDON

Marylin KYNGDON Notice
KYNGDON Marylin of Albion Park



Passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020. Much loved wife of Geoff. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn, Ruth, Anna and Pete, Roger and Amanda. Devoted Grandma of Samuel, Daniel, Isabella, Terry, Alexa, Noah, Eloise, Ada, Eliza, Ben, and baby due in mid July. Loved sister of Rob, Greg, Russ, and their families. Marylin will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

She entered Glory and into the arms

of her Saviour and Lord Jesus

where she is now at rest.



Sincere thanks to all who cared and prayed for her over the last few years and especially the amazing, loving team in the Palliative Care Ward at Port Kembla Hospital.



A private service will be held.



Psalm 23 and John 3:16



Published by Illawarra Mercury on May 20, 2020
