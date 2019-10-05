|
|
FORMOSA Mary Ursula of Fairy Meadow
Passed away peacefully to eternal life, surrounded by her loving family at Villa Maria Unanderra on October 1, 2019. Loving wife of Dimitri (dec). Loving mother and mother in law of Publia (dec), Paul and Sue-Anne, Charlie and Anna, Barry and Robyn. Much loved Nanna of Erin, Claire, Chris, Matt, Paul, Lauren, Sam and Lucy. Great Nanna to Finlay, Brody, Hugo and Neve.
Aged 96 years,
A faithful life well lived,
now at peace in God's garden
Requiem mass to celebrate Mary's life will be held at St John Vianney's Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow, on Tuesday October 8, 2019 at 1.30pm.
Following the mass, the funeral will proceed to
Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Rosary will be recited in the chapel at Parson's Funeral Home, 34 Belmore Street, Wollongong on Monday October 7, 2019 at 5pm all welcome.
In lieu of flowers a donation box will be
available for Legacy
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019