Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary GREEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia "Pat" GREEN

Add a Memory
Mary Patricia "Pat" GREEN Notice
GREEN Mary Patricia 'Pat' of Gerringong



Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. Pat will be sadly missed by her many dear friends in her faith and her earth care friends.



Aged 88 Years

A Lover of Creation



Pat's funeral service will be held at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Monday, 23 September 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery, Belinda Street Gerringong. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.