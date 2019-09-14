|
|
GREEN Mary Patricia 'Pat' of Gerringong
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 10 September 2019. Pat will be sadly missed by her many dear friends in her faith and her earth care friends.
Aged 88 Years
A Lover of Creation
Pat's funeral service will be held at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 166 Fern Street, Gerringong on Monday, 23 September 2019 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Gerringong Cemetery, Belinda Street Gerringong. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
