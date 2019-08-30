|
|
MCNEILL Mary of Horsley
Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 27, 2019. Beloved Wife of Bob. Dearly loved Mum of Carol, Bob and their families. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 73 Years
We will miss your smiling face, a special person, no one can replace.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on September 2, 2019 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019