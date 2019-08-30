Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Mary MCNEILL

Mary MCNEILL Notice
MCNEILL Mary of Horsley



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on August 27, 2019. Beloved Wife of Bob. Dearly loved Mum of Carol, Bob and their families. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 73 Years

We will miss your smiling face, a special person, no one can replace.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at the chapel Parsons Funeral Home 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on September 2, 2019 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 30, 2019
