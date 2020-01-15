|
|
MCKEE Mary of Shellharbour
formerly of Newry, Northern Ireland
Passed away peacefully on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved wife of George (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Robert. Anna and Lester. Much loved Grandma of Alex and Ella. Loved cousin of Jane. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England and Ireland.
Aged 94 years
In God's Keeping,
We have you in our hearts
Artist and Teacher
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church Shellharbour, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 11am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020