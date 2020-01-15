Home
H Parsons Funeral Director
34 Belmore Street
Wollongong, New South Wales 2500
42289622
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul's Anglican Church Shellharbour
12 Towns Street
Shellharbour
View Map
Mary MCKEE

Mary MCKEE Notice
MCKEE Mary of Shellharbour

formerly of Newry, Northern Ireland



Passed away peacefully on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved wife of George (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Robert. Anna and Lester. Much loved Grandma of Alex and Ella. Loved cousin of Jane. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in England and Ireland.



Aged 94 years

In God's Keeping,

We have you in our hearts

Artist and Teacher



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at St Paul's Anglican Church Shellharbour, 12 Towns Street Shellharbour on Friday, 17 January 2020 at 11am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020
