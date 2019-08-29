|
MARY MARGARET COX Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving wife of Allen, Bill and Noel (all dec). Devoted Mother and Mother in Law of Michael (dec), Maree and John Sharples, Carolyn and Phil Driscoll, David (dec). Cherished Grandma of Greta, Megan, Janna, Kerryn, Timothy, Katie, Daniel and Alena. Adored Great Grandma of Annika, Aryan, Ezme, Riley and Flynn. Aged 87 Years "A strong spirit and a caring soul" Requiem Mass for the respose of Mary's soul will be celebrated at St. John Vianneys Catholic Church, Princes Highway, Fairy Meadow on Saturday August 31st, 2019 at 10.30am. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 29, 2019