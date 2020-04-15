|
|
LETT Mary
Passed away peacefully on Saturday April 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Donald for 75 years (and girlfriend for 80 years). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Geoff and Jan, and Tony (dec). Loving 'Banga' to granddaughters Lauren, Rebecca, and to great grandchildren Zali, Dallas, Jye, and Bonnie. Loved sister of Norma Ross. Loved by Shannen, Brad, her nieces and nephews, and 'the girls'.
Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Marco Polo Woonona for their care and love.
Aged 94 Years
Forever in our hearts
The family will be holding a private service.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 15, 2020