Glossop Mary Olive (nee Evers) Late of Corrimal. Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully on 21.3.2020. Much loved wife of Harry (dec). Beloved mother to Kerrie & Stephen. Loving mother in law to Affef & Chris. Cherished and much loved Nan to Deonne, Tim, Tahnee, Alexander, Georgina and their partners. Adoring Nanna Mary to her great-grandchildren Riley, Angus, Mason, Olivia, Polly & Hazel. Sister to Max (dec). Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A private funeral has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020