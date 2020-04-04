Home
mary GLOSSOP

mary GLOSSOP Notice
Glossop Mary Olive (nee Evers) Late of Corrimal. Aged 88 years. Passed away peacefully on 21.3.2020. Much loved wife of Harry (dec). Beloved mother to Kerrie & Stephen. Loving mother in law to Affef & Chris. Cherished and much loved Nan to Deonne, Tim, Tahnee, Alexander, Georgina and their partners. Adoring Nanna Mary to her great-grandchildren Riley, Angus, Mason, Olivia, Polly & Hazel. Sister to Max (dec). Will be sadly missed and always in our hearts. A private funeral has been held.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 4, 2020
