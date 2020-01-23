Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
St Paul's Catholic Church
251 Tongarra Rd
Albion Park
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary MARLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Gertrude MARLEY


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Gertrude MARLEY Notice
MARLEY Mary Gertrude OAM



Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Late of Albion Park. Beloved wife of Pat (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Jan and Maree & Terry Lackenby. Devoted Nanna of Jamie & Georgie, Joshua & Anne-Marie, Luke, Trina & David, Jacob, Simon & Amanda and Sam. Cherished Nanna of her great grandchildren Jessica, Ben, Elijah, Ari, Sophie, Sage & Connor.



Aged 90 Years

A Legend



Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be offered at St Paul's Catholic Church, 251 Tongarra Rd Albion Park on Saturday 25 January at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the Mass, the burial will take place in the Church Cemetery.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -