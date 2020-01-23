|
|
MARLEY Mary Gertrude OAM
Passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Late of Albion Park. Beloved wife of Pat (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John & Jan and Maree & Terry Lackenby. Devoted Nanna of Jamie & Georgie, Joshua & Anne-Marie, Luke, Trina & David, Jacob, Simon & Amanda and Sam. Cherished Nanna of her great grandchildren Jessica, Ben, Elijah, Ari, Sophie, Sage & Connor.
Aged 90 Years
A Legend
Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be offered at St Paul's Catholic Church, 251 Tongarra Rd Albion Park on Saturday 25 January at 11.00am. At the conclusion of the Mass, the burial will take place in the Church Cemetery.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2020