MULLARD (nee EWART), Mary Ellen ("Ralph" and "Mary from the TAB") Passed away peacefully after a courageous battle on 10 January 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Loving Mother and Mother - in - law of Kim, Kerry, Melea and Greg. Grandmother of Tauren and Rylan and "Nanna Ralph" of Joel and Luke. "Mother Mary" to Gary, Jan, Garry and Keirin. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family, many dear friends, and the punters of Oak Flats, Shellharbour Square and Bomaderry TAB's. Special thanks to the wonderful Palliative Care Team at Port Kembla Hospital, for their kindness and care of Mary. 75 Years Young Requiescat in pace Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at St Paul's Catholic Church at Albion Park on Friday 17 January 2020, commencing at 1pm. Following the service her funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery at Croome Road. In honour of Mary, please wear something white. Tender Funerals (02) 4276 1611
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 15, 2020