BROWN Mary Elizabeth (Molly) of Balgownie
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Dennis. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Susan and Peter, Fred and Jacqui, Tess and Pat. Much loved Grandma of Debra and Andrew, Brett, Carly and John, David and Jennie, Sarah and Rowen, Michael and Jeanette. Great Grandma of Aiden, Molly, Emma, Jack, Michael, Ella and Huey.
Aged 91 Years
Much Loved and Fondly Remembered
In God's Care
The family would like to thank Dr Nicole Hutt, the palliative care nurses and the wonderful staff from All Care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Molly's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street on Monday March 16, 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2020