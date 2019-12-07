|
|
WEBB Mary Doreen Of St Lukes Village formerly of Unanderra
Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Neil (dec), Susan, Philip and Celia, Stephen (dec). Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Yorkshire.
Aged 95 Years
In God's care
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to
St Aidan's Church Dapto
would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019