H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Mary Doreen WEBB

Mary Doreen WEBB Notice
WEBB Mary Doreen Of St Lukes Village formerly of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully on 3 December 2019. Beloved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Rosemary and Neil (dec), Susan, Philip and Celia, Stephen (dec). Loving grandmother and great grandmother. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Yorkshire.



Aged 95 Years

In God's care



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Monday, 9 December 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

St Aidan's Church Dapto

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Dec. 7, 2019
