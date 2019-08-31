Home
Mary DONNELLY


1950 - 2019
Mary DONNELLY Notice
DONNELLY (nee McGlin) Mary Of Berkeley



Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th August, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved Mum of Bart, Rodney, Martin, Rachel, Leanne, Jay and Lisa. Adored Granny of Ted, Natalie, R-Jay, Hamish and Marc. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 68 Years

Forever in our hearts



A Mass of Christian burial for the repose of Mary's soul will be held at St Mary Catholic Church, Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley, on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019 at 11am. The funeral will proceed to West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of Flowers donations to

Illawarra Cancer Carers

would be appreciated



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
