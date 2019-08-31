|
|
DONNELLY (nee McGlin) Mary Of Berkeley
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 25th August, 2019. Beloved wife of Barry. Dearly loved Mum of Bart, Rodney, Martin, Rachel, Leanne, Jay and Lisa. Adored Granny of Ted, Natalie, R-Jay, Hamish and Marc. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 68 Years
Forever in our hearts
A Mass of Christian burial for the repose of Mary's soul will be held at St Mary Catholic Church, Northcliffe Drive, Berkeley, on Tuesday, 3rd September 2019 at 11am. The funeral will proceed to West Dapto Catholic Cemetery, West Dapto Road, West Dapto. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of Flowers donations to
Illawarra Cancer Carers
would be appreciated
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019