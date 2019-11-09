|
DICKSON Mary of Bulli
Passed away on Tuesday, 5 November 2019. Beloved Wife of Tom (dec). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Mark, Des and Rhonda, Leon and Kathy. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren Tracy, Erin, Chad, Adam, Clair and great grandchildren Tegan, Marlin, Ashton, Ayla, Jed, Raf, Fox, Lola and Harrison. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 99 Years
In Gods Care
Requiem Mass for the repose of Mary's soul will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Park Road Bulli on Monday, 11 November 2019 at 2:30 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations to Drought Relief would be greatly appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 9, 2019