ELLIS, Dianne Mary Peacefully at Nioka, Tamworth Hospital 28th September, 2019 Late of Quirindi and formerly of Wombarra Much loved wife of Ray. Dearly loved mother of Simon, Erin, Haley & Gavin and their partners Kristine, Chris & Naomi. Beloved Grandma of Sienna, Tyler, Rosalie, Indie & William. Aged 63 Years The family and friends of DIANNE are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in its entirety in the Quirindi Royal Theatre, 115 - 117 Henry Street, Quirindi commencing at 2.30pm, Tuesday 8th October, 2019. To be followed by Private Cremation By request no flowers Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to The NSW Cancer Council. A Donations Box will be available at the Service. Entrusted to the care of SHAUN HAMILTON FUNERALS 214 George Street, Quirindi 6746 2222 Accredited Member - FDA of NSW Ltd
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 5, 2019