Mary "Barbara" DAVIS

DAVIS Mary 'Barbara' Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 8 October 2019. Beloved wife of Tad. Adored mother of Tony, Natalie, Angelique, Rebecca and their partners. Much loved Nanna of Alex, Nick, Sophie, Corey, Jess, Amber and Audrey. Cherished sister of Frances, Meg (dec), Maureen, Terry and Brian. Barbara will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 77 Years

Forever in our hearts



Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Barbara's funeral service to be held at Stan Crapp Funeral Home, Cnr Manning & Farmer Streets Kiama on Monday, 14 October 2019 at 2pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to

Port Kembla Hospital Palliative Care Volunteers

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 12, 2019
