Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
MARY COOPER


1941 - 2020
MARY COOPER Notice
COOPER MARY Passed away suddenly on 28 February 2020



Loving Mother and Mother in law to Chris and Janine, Dianne and Chris, Lisa and David and Maria. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother to David & Kaitlyn, Brittany, Katherine, Jessica, James, Sarah, Jarred, Sean, Nathan and Victoria, Tayte and Dyson.

Aged 78 Years



Relatives and friends of Mary are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen and Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Friday 6th March 2020 commencing at 12pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 4, 2020
