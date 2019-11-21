|
|
CARUANA Mary of Hillside, Figtree
Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Abraham. Dearly loved mother of Fr Peter, Alfred, Bill, John, Emmanuel, Josephine, Frances, George (dec), Edward, Dennis, Richard, Evelyn, and Rosemary. Warm hearted mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Mary will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and overseas.
Aged 94 Years
Resting peacefully in God's care
Requiem Mass for the repose of Mary's soul will be celebrated at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019