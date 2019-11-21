Home
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
St John The Evangelist Catholic Church
24 Jerramatta Street
Dapto
Mary CARUANA

Mary CARUANA Notice
CARUANA Mary of Hillside, Figtree



Passed away peacefully on Sunday 17 November 2019. Beloved wife of the late Abraham. Dearly loved mother of Fr Peter, Alfred, Bill, John, Emmanuel, Josephine, Frances, George (dec), Edward, Dennis, Richard, Evelyn, and Rosemary. Warm hearted mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother of their families. Mary will be sadly missed by her extended family and friends here and overseas.



Aged 94 Years

Resting peacefully in God's care



Requiem Mass for the repose of Mary's soul will be celebrated at St John The Evangelist Catholic Church, 24 Jerramatta Street Dapto on Monday, 25 November 2019 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



Published by Illawarra Mercury from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019
