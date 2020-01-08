Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Church Of Immaculate Conception
Princes Highway
Unanderra
Mary Carmen PAVIA

Mary Carmen PAVIA Notice
PAVIA Mary Carmen of Unanderra



Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on Sunday, 5 January 2020. Beloved wife of the late Lawrence. Dearly loved and cherished mother and mother in law of Roger, Tony and Lorraine, Victor (dec), Joan and Norman, Connie and Trevor, Vickie and Nic. A much loved grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 15. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta



Aged 97 Years

Resting in Gods Care



A Mass of Christian burial for the repose of Mary's Soul will be celebrated at the Church Of Immaculate Conception, Princes Highway Unanderra on Friday, 10 January 2020 at 10am. Following the service the funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.





In lieu of flowers, donations to the N.S.W Rural Fire Service (RFS) would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 8, 2020
