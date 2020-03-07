Home
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
19 College Avenue
Shellharbour City Centre
View Map
Mary BORG Notice
BORG Mary of Kanahooka



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cataldo. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Rita and Stephen, Peter and Elaine. Cherished Nanna of Louise, Alison, Carlene, Pete, Vanessa, and their partners. Buz Nanna to Aiden, Archer, Rafael, and Amelia. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.



Aged 88 Years

Forever in our hearts

Reunited with Cataldo



Prior to Mass rosary will be recited in the church at 10.30am.



A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Mary's soul will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020
