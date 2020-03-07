|
BORG Mary of Kanahooka
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday March 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Cataldo. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Rita and Stephen, Peter and Elaine. Cherished Nanna of Louise, Alison, Carlene, Pete, Vanessa, and their partners. Buz Nanna to Aiden, Archer, Rafael, and Amelia. Mary will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends here and in Malta.
Aged 88 Years
Forever in our hearts
Reunited with Cataldo
Prior to Mass rosary will be recited in the church at 10.30am.
A Mass of Christian Burial for the repose of Mary's soul will be celebrated in All Saints Catholic Church, 19 College Avenue Shellharbour City Centre on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11am. Following the Mass her funeral will proceed to Lakeside Memorial Park Cemetery, Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Mar. 7, 2020