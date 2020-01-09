|
ARONEY MARY Late of Barrack Heights Formerly of Dover Heights Passed away peacefully on Monday 6th January 2020, aged 93 years. A much loved wife, mother, yiayia, and friend to all who knew her. Now In God's Care A Funeral Service for MARY will be held on Monday 13th January 2020 at St George Greek Orthodox Church, 90-92 Newcastle Street, Rose Bay commencing at 11.00am. As a mark of respect, please wear something green in colour as it was Mary's favourite. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Salvation Army. 02 9698 2644
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 9, 2020