VAN ZINNEN Martha 30/8/1923 - 30/8/2019
It is with great delight that Martha would like to announce that, after 96 years, she is on her way to an interview with St Peter. Martha was the beloved wife of John (dec) and from that union resulted 4 daughters Elizabeth (dec), Veronica, Marianne and Frances and two granddaughters, Rachel and Charlotte. Martha was born in Rotterdam and was the eldest of seven siblings. A child of the depression and a survivor of the bombing of Rotterdam in WWII, when the communists invaded Hungary, Martha orchestrated the move to Australia to safeguard her family (and aren't her daughters grateful for our parents courage). Dad did get an Austin A70 as a reward!
Martha and her daughters would like to thank the following for their untold support over the years most especially her sister Marijke, her friend Jean, neighbour Frances and Marco Polo Woonona who provided wonderful care.
A graveside burial service will be held at 11.00am on Tuesday 10th September at Lakeside Memorial Gardens for her family and her friends.
Donations to Dementia Australia in lieu of flowers
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Sept. 7, 2019