Martha STEPHENSON

Martha STEPHENSON Notice
STEPHENSON Martha 15-12-1921 to 7-8-2019

formerly of Mangerton



Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 August, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Margaret and George, Jennifer and Robert, Peter and Leanne, Marion and Joseph. Much loved grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and great grandmother of 10. Martha will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 97 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martha's graveside service at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12.30pm .



Special thanks to all staff at

'Boyd Cottage' Hammond Care and nursing

staff at Wollongong Hospital B3 East and

Palliative Care



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019
