|
|
STEPHENSON Martha 15-12-1921 to 7-8-2019
formerly of Mangerton
Passed peacefully surrounded by loving family on 7 August, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry (dec). Loved mother and mother in law of Margaret and George, Jennifer and Robert, Peter and Leanne, Marion and Joseph. Much loved grandmother of her 8 grandchildren and great grandmother of 10. Martha will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 97 years
Forever in our Hearts
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Martha's graveside service at Lakeside Memorial Park, 230 Kanahooka Road, Kanahooka on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 12.30pm .
Special thanks to all staff at
'Boyd Cottage' Hammond Care and nursing
staff at Wollongong Hospital B3 East and
Palliative Care
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019