BLACKA Marshall Clive Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on November 4th 2019, of Warilla. Beloved Husband of Judy. Much loved Dad of Barry & Bitsy, Wendy & Allan, Kevin & Imelda. Cherished Pop to his Grandchildren and their partners, also Pop Pop to his Great Grandchildren. Marshall will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and mates.
Aged 90 Years
Gone For A Game Of Golf And A Beer
Relatives and friends of Marshall are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday November 11th 2019 commencing at 12pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019