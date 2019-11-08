Home
Services
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Resources
More Obituaries for Marshall BLACKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marshall Clive BLACKA


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Marshall Clive BLACKA Notice
BLACKA Marshall Clive Passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on November 4th 2019, of Warilla. Beloved Husband of Judy. Much loved Dad of Barry & Bitsy, Wendy & Allan, Kevin & Imelda. Cherished Pop to his Grandchildren and their partners, also Pop Pop to his Great Grandchildren. Marshall will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and mates.



Aged 90 Years

Gone For A Game Of Golf And A Beer



Relatives and friends of Marshall are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Dr, Kembla Grange on Monday November 11th 2019 commencing at 12pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marshall's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen & Cole Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -