Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
View Map
Marlene Joan DALEY

Marlene Joan DALEY Notice
DALEY Marlene Joan of Warilla



Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 2 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Claudia, Thomas and Karen, Robert and Trish, Jackie and Mark, Catherine and Dave, David and Kim. Much loved Nan of her 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Robert.



Aged 85 Years

Always loved and sadly missed



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marlene's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 10am.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020
