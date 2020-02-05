|
|
DALEY Marlene Joan of Warilla
Passed away peacefully on Sunday, 2 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Claudia, Thomas and Karen, Robert and Trish, Jackie and Mark, Catherine and Dave, David and Kim. Much loved Nan of her 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Loved sister of Robert.
Aged 85 Years
Always loved and sadly missed
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marlene's funeral service to be held at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue Warilla on Monday, 10 February 2020 at 10am.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 5, 2020