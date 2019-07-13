|
COOPER (Field) Marlene Passed away on 10th July, 2019. Late of Dapto. Loving Wife of Greg. Cherished Mother & Mother in law of Peter & Rada, Julia & Dunbar, Tina, Selena & Matthew, Lisa & John. Beloved Nan of her Grandchildren Christine, Daniel, Cassandra, Bryce, Jana and Benjamin. She will be sadly missed by her siblings and extended family & friends. Especially Faith, her companion dog.
Aged 70 Years
Live a Life of Love
Relatives & friends of Marlene are invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 16th July, 2019 commencing at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Smith Family. A donation box will be at the Chapel.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on July 13, 2019