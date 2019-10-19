|
|
RYAN Mark of Barrack Heights
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. Beloved husband of the late Hilda. Dearly loved father and father in law of Dee and Glenn, Wayne and Sue, Julie. Cherished Pop and Big Pup of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mark will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 91 Years
Simply the best
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's funeral service to be held at Parson's Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Tuesday, 22 October 2019 at 10am. Following the service his funeral will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park Rail.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Oct. 19, 2019