Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Hansen & Cole Funerals - Kembla Grange
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Mark Robert BUTCHER


1971 - 2020
Mark Robert BUTCHER Notice
BUTCHER (Butch) Mark Robert Passed away unexpectedly on 9th February, 2020. Adored Son of Bob & Kath. Loving Brother and Brother in law of Fay & Jason. Loved Dad of Jessika and Max. Beloved Poppy of Kelsei. Cherished Uncle of Sarah and Joshua. Mark will be sadly missed by his extended family overseas, close friends and his Police family.



Aged 48 Years

Cherished Memories of a Generous Man



Relatives and friends of Mark are invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Tuesday 25th February, 2020 commencing at 11:00am. At the conclusion of the service the cortege will proceed to Albion Park Cemetery, Croome Road, Albion Park for the burial. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to the Police Legacy and to Diabetes Research Program.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 22, 2020
