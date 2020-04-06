|
|
HARRIS Mark John OAM
14 August 1951 - 3 April 2020
[[PONCRM000205]]
of Tarrawanna
Passed away peacefully after a short but courageous battle on Friday, 3 April 2020. Beloved husband of Anne, dearly loved father of Jamie and Michelle. 'Markie' to his grandchildren Joshua, Jonathon, Benjamin, Leila, Natalie, Jared and great-grandchild Charlotte. Loved son and son in law of Frederick Roy Harris, Jean & Ron Treherne, Luke Rogers (all deceased) and Marie Rogers. Loved brother and brother in law of Bernadette & Gary Jorgenson, Christine & Clark Bath, David & Bernadette Treherne. Loved brother in law of Marie & Jim Hawker, Joan & Geoff Hurt, Carmel & Alan Roberts, Peter & Robyn Rogers, Monica & Rob Davies, Kathryn & Ray Munro, Maureen Wilson.
Aged 68 years
In Gods care and forever in our hearts
A private service has been arranged.
A Memorial Service & Celebration will be held on the anniversary of his passing, 3 April 2021.
Published by Illawarra Mercury from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020