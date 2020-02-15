Home
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
(2) 4262 0400
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
H. Parsons Funeral Directors
4 Princes Highway
Dapto, New South Wales 2530
Mark Donald LINDSAY

Mark Donald LINDSAY Notice
LINDSAY Mark Donald of Mogo

formerly of Dapto



Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday, 5 February 2020. Dearly loved father and father in law of Daniel, Holly and Derek. Much loved grandfather of Tyla. Loved brother of Drew, Scott, and Jenny. Mark will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 65 years

Love you Forever

Now at Peace



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 2pm.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
