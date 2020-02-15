|
|
LINDSAY Mark Donald of Mogo
formerly of Dapto
Taken from us suddenly on Wednesday, 5 February 2020. Dearly loved father and father in law of Daniel, Holly and Derek. Much loved grandfather of Tyla. Loved brother of Drew, Scott, and Jenny. Mark will be sadly missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 65 years
Love you Forever
Now at Peace
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mark's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway Dapto on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 2pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020