|
|
WOOLLARD Marjorie of St Luke's Village
Passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Helen and Colin, and Roslyn and Graeme. Loving Nanna of Bronwyn and James, Elizabeth and John, Richard and Emily, Julie, Katherine and Luke. Loving great grandmother of her 16 great grandchildren. Loved sister-in-law of June. Marjorie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.
Aged 103 Years
....With Christ, which is far better
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marjorie's her funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home, 4 Princes Highway, Dapto on Friday August 9, 2019 at 12noon.
In lieu of flowers donations to
Christian Mission International Aid
would be appreciated.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 7, 2019