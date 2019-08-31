Home
Marjorie Pauline MILTON

Marjorie Pauline MILTON Notice
MILTON Marjorie Pauline (Pauline)

Of North Wollongong



Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 21, 2019. Wife of John (dec). mother and mother in law of Sue & Dennis, Phil & Sheryle. Nana of Andrew, Matthew, Steven, Crystal, Gerri and their partners, and Great Nana of Isaac, Faith, Toby, Emily, Sam, Liam and Eleanor. Pauline was dearly loved by her family and all who knew her. She will be sadly missed.



Aged 94 Years



Pauline's relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at St Michael's Cathedral, cnr Market & Church Streets, Wollongong on Friday 6th September, 2019 at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations are invited to Corrimal Dementia Carers Support Group in loving memory of her husband John.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Aug. 31, 2019
