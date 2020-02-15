Home
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Parsons Funeral Home
10 Woolworths Avenue
Warilla
Marjorie Nora GRAY

Marjorie Nora GRAY Notice
GRAY Marjorie Nora formerly of Primbee



Passed away peacefully on Thursday, 13 February 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of John, Daniel and Sandra. Much loved Nanna of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister in law of Aileen and Verl, Kathleen and John, Colleen and Rex, Joe and Eunice, Bill and Mable, Jean and Stan. Marjorie will be sadly missed by her loving family and many dear friends.



Aged 89 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marjorie's funeral service to be held in the chapel at Parsons Funeral Home, 10 Woolworths Avenue, Warilla on Friday, 21 February 2020 at 2pm.



A special thankyou to the staff at

Anglicare St Lukes, Residential Aged Care



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Feb. 15, 2020
