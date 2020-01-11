|
|
COLLIS Marjorie Eva Dearly beloved wife of Bert (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dawn (dec) & Brian, Gay & Joe (both dec), Ken & Wendy, Rob & Johanne and Wendy. Adored Nana of her 11 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren.
Forever In Our Hearts
Aged 97 Years
Relatives and friends of Marjorie are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 15th January, 2020 commencing at 2.30pm.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020