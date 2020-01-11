Home
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
(02) 4272 4900
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:30 PM
Hansen & Cole Funerals
634 Northcliffe Drive
Kembla Grange, New South Wales 2526
Marjorie Eva COLLIS

Marjorie Eva COLLIS Notice
COLLIS Marjorie Eva Dearly beloved wife of Bert (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Dawn (dec) & Brian, Gay & Joe (both dec), Ken & Wendy, Rob & Johanne and Wendy. Adored Nana of her 11 Grandchildren and 23 Great Grandchildren.



Forever In Our Hearts

Aged 97 Years



Relatives and friends of Marjorie are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service to be held at the Northcliffe Chapel of Hansen & Cole, 634 Northcliffe Drive, Kembla Grange on Wednesday 15th January, 2020 commencing at 2.30pm.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Jan. 11, 2020
