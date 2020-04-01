|
|
MEARES Marjorie Anne Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 23rd, 2020. Loving Wife of John. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Grant & Lena, Wayne & Michelle, and Bethany. Adored Gma of Kirsten, Ryan, Allyrah, William, Isabelle and Great Gma to Cole. Marge will be sadly missed by her siblings Robyn and Bill and all of her extended family.
Aged 70 Years
God Has You In His Keeping
We Have You In Our Hearts
A private family service has been held.
A celebration of Marjorie's life will
be held at a later date.
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020