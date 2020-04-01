Home
More Obituaries for Marjorie MEARES
Marjorie Anne MEARES

Marjorie Anne MEARES


1949 - 2020
Marjorie Anne MEARES Notice
MEARES Marjorie Anne Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 23rd, 2020. Loving Wife of John. Loving Mother and Mother-in-law of Grant & Lena, Wayne & Michelle, and Bethany. Adored Gma of Kirsten, Ryan, Allyrah, William, Isabelle and Great Gma to Cole. Marge will be sadly missed by her siblings Robyn and Bill and all of her extended family.



Aged 70 Years

God Has You In His Keeping

We Have You In Our Hearts



A private family service has been held.



A celebration of Marjorie's life will

be held at a later date.



logo
Published by Illawarra Mercury on Apr. 1, 2020
