Marion OWENS

Marion OWENS Notice
OWENS Marion of Wollongong

formerly of Farmborough Heights



Died unexpectedly but peacefully while sleeping on 3 November 2019. Beloved wife of David. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Angela and Chris, Sonia and Mick, and Mark. Loved Granny of Samuel, Oliver, Cooper. Loved sister and sister in law of Allan and Valerie, Bill and Carolyn, Ken, Beverly and Alan. Marion will be sadly missed by her loving family and friends.



Aged 75 years

Forever in our Hearts



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Marion's funeral service to be held in the chapel, Parsons Funeral Home Wollongong, 34 Belmore Street Wollongong on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 12noon.



In lieu of flowers donations to the

Dementia Australia Research Foundation

would be greatly appreciated.



Published by Illawarra Mercury on Nov. 7, 2019
